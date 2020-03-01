Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.