Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

