Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after acquiring an additional 235,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 561,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

