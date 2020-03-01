Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,057 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 29.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $188.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.02. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

