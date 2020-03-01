Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,166 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 48,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 312,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,258,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.92.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

