Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 12,229 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

