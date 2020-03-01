Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,746 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lam Research by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,480,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $293.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day moving average is $267.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

