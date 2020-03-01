Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,943 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 190.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $93,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

