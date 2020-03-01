Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 2,092 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ETN opened at $90.72 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.