Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 24,616 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 407,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 198,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

