Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 2,607 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

