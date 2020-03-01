Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 29,448 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

