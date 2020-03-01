Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 3,518 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.19 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

