Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 35,726 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,726 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.