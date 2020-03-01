Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 5,299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Intel by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 342,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

