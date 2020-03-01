Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 5,501 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

