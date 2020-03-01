Global Financial Private Capital Inc Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

