Global Financial Private Capital Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 24,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

