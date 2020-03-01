Global Financial Private Capital Inc Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 59,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.