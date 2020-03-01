Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Lowered by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 484,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 434,138 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. RPTC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 495,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 725,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 185,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

