GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $92,221.00 and $711.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,590.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.02576750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.03640221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00686116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00767399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090124 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00578759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

