Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $15.95 on Major Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $94,336.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $15.95 or 0.00187819 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Mercatox, Bitsane and Poloniex. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, ABCC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bitsane, Poloniex, Liqui, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.