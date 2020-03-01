GNY Price Tops $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. Over the last week, GNY has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $11,825.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

