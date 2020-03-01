GoByte Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $295,368.00 and $11,193.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002385 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,029,437 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.