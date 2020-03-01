GoByte Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $295,042.00 and $9,576.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,033,373 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.