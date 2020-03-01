Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Down 36.6% Over Last Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $10,725.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

