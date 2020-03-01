GoldCoin Trading 46.3% Lower Over Last Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $339,010.00 and $1,211.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

