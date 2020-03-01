Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GDEN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

