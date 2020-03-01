GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $85,252.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $85,252.00 and $6,032.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003788 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

