Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 438,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,849,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 46,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

GS stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

