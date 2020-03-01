GoldMint Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $179,922.00 and $283.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

