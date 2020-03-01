Golos Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Golos has a total market cap of $754,269.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golos has traded 476.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Golos Profile

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 204,141,543 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official website is golos.io.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

