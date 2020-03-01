GoNetwork (GOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.47 Million

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. GoNetwork has a market cap of $353,009.00 and approximately $4.47 million worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040033 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,691.27 or 1.00815424 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000978 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068364 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html.

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.