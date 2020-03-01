Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a market cap of $841.68 million, a P/E ratio of 187.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,012,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,126,394.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,929 shares of company stock worth $25,327,304. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $7,262,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.