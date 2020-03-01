Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,074.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Graft has a total market cap of $152,074.00 and $98.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00757819 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001942 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.