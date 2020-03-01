Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.