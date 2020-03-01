Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $382,766.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $382,766.00 and $437.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,274,838,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,043,724 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

