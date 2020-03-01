GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 31.3% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. GravityCoin has a market cap of $71,241.00 and approximately $3,263.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.02589168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00134262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,339,627 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

