GravityCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $94,562.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $94,562.00 and approximately $3,401.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,342,966 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

