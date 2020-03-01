Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.