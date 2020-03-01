Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Update

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.87. 720,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

