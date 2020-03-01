Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,152,063.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

