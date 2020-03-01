Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

