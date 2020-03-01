Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 2,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,339.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,466.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

