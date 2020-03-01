Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,866 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,734 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 10.1% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Southwest Airlines worth $66,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.19 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

