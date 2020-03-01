Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for approximately 5.5% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Markel worth $35,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,587,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,181.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,662.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,599 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

