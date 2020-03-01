Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Spotify makes up about 1.1% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 990.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $45,446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Spotify by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $137.12 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

