Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 9.6% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

