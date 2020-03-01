Grid+ Price Tops $0.0542 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Grid+ has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $239.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

