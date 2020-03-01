GridCoin Achieves Market Cap of $961,824.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $961,824.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,441,110 coins and its circulating supply is 398,788,078 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

